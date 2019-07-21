Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 466-8687
Viewing
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Brickyard Ward Chapel
1111 Charlton Ave.
View Map
Viewing
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Brickyard Ward Chapel
1111 Charlton Ave.
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Brickyard Ward Chapel
1111 Charlton Ave.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lennart Lansfeldt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lennart I. Lansfeldt


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lennart I. Lansfeldt Obituary
1930 ~ 2019
Salt Lake City, UT-Our beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather passed away after a very short illness while holding his beloved wife Kerstin's hand. They had celebrated 67 wonderful and happy years together. He will be greatly missed by all. He was a gentle, kind, humble man. His love was his wife, family and the gospel. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Brickyard Ward Chapel located at 1111 Charlton Ave. Viewings will be held at the Brickyard Ward Chapel on Monday, July 22nd from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. and on Tuesday, July 23rd from 9:30 to 10:40 a.m. For a full obituary, please see: www.wasatchlawn.com
logo

Published in Salt Lake Tribune from July 21 to July 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now