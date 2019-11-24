|
Lennice Ann Sorensen Ewell
1945~2019
Lennice Ann Sorensen Ewell, age 74, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on November 23rd, 2019. She was born March 31, 1945 in Murray, Utah to Vergal and Leota Nordfelt Sorensen. She married and was sealed in the Salt Lake LDS Temple to her love, Howard L Ewell on November 13th, 1964. Howard preceded her in death in 2013.
Lennice treasured her children and embraced every moment spent with them. She especially loved her role as Grandma Ewell. She loved to crochet and made many blankets and beanie hats for her family and charities. You could always find lots of yarn around her house. She enjoyed family dinner parties and her true food love was shrimp. Lennice was also very devoted to her religion and donated much of her time in its service. She struggled with many medical and mental ailments throughout her life but with the strong love of her family, was always able to overcome.
Lennice is survived by her sister Darna Dee (Royce) Nielsen; her children Brenda (Steve) Holman, Marda (Paul) Anderson, Brian (Stacey) Ewell, ShaLynn (Sean) Casey, and Preston; 10 grandchildren, Scot, Brett, CaRista, Megan, Logan, Austin, Briana, Dallen, Brandon, and Jayna; and 5 great grandchildren and her many cousins, nephews and nieces.
Lennice's family wants to thank everyone at Legacy House in South Jordan and Aspire Hospice group for everything they did to make Lennice's last year's so comfortable and secure.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Broomhead Funeral Home 12600 S 2200 W., Riverton UT. A Viewing will be on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 PM as well as one hour prior to services both at Broomhead Funeral Home. www.broomheadfuneralhome.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 24, 2019