Our dear sweet beloved matriarch Lenore Leishman Barney Wilbanks of Salt Lake City, Utah passed away at the age of 98 on December 29,2019. She was born February 13, 1921 to Richard and Flora (Herb) Leishman. She was a loving sister to her brother Richard and sister Beth Leishman (both deceased); loving wife to her spouses Lorenzo Barney and Fred Wilbanks (both deceased); and loving mother to her two children Ren Errol Barney; (deceased) and Francine Barney Rieck (William G. Rieck Jr.) and grandmother to 3 children and 1 great-grandchild.
Lenore was a kind and thoughtful individual and she was always helping her friends, neighbors and family. Her greatest accomplishment was her family and she loved each of us dearly and enjoyed spending time with us.
Having grown up poor during the Great Depression and World War, she learned to be brave and resourceful and was the most resilient of spirits and capable of accomplishing more with less. As a young teen, she worked a full-time job until retiring in her late 60's. During her lifetime, she always placed the needs of her family above her own and was completely selfless. The life lessons and values she instilled in those close to her are among the greatest gifts one could receive. For those of us left behind, she may be gone but her ubiquitous presence, guidance and ideals will continue with us in the course of our daily lives.
A Celebration of Life Service to be held on Thursday February 13 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Starks Funeral Parlor located at 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City, Utah 84106.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 9, 2020