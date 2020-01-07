|
1940 ~ 2019
Lenword Clinton Brady, 79, died peacefully at his home in San Marcos California on Sunday, December 29, 2019.
Len was born August 21, 1940 in Salt Lake City, Utah, the son of Elizabeth Ruth Robertson and Lenword Clinton Brady (Sr.)
Len proudly served in The United States Marine Corps for 4 years, stationed mostly in Okinawa, Japan.
He married Marsha Williams, they are the parents of 2 fine sons. They later divorced. Len met the love of his life, Terry Norman in Manhattan Beach, CA. They married and shared most of their 29+ years together enjoying beach life.
Len retired after 30 years from Xerox Corporation. He and Terry moved to Salt Lake City, Utah and then to Newport, Oregon before finally returning to California.
Len is survived by his loving wife, Terry, his sons, Joel Edward (Nicola) and Patrick Lynn (Jane), 4 grandchildren and 3 great grandchild. He is also survived by his brothers, Jan Travis, (Trish) and Wesley Roy, (Gary), and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private Memorial and interment at Miramar Veteran's Cemetery in San Diego will be held at a later date.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020