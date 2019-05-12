Home

Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
(801) 571-2771
Visitation
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Westbrook First Ward
6500 S. Dixie Drive
West Jordan, UT
Funeral service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Westbrook First Ward
6500 S. Dixie Drive
West Jordan, UT
Leo "Jerry" Adams
1922 ~ 2019
Leo Gerard "Jerry" Adams, 96, died peacefully at home. Born December 10, 1922 in Moab, Utah to Vaughn Mortensen Adams and Leah Hammond Adams. Jerry married his beloved wife, Nola Keller in 1950, later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple in 1966.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019 beginning at Noon at the Westbrook First Ward, 6500 S. Dixie Drive in West Jordan. Visitations will be held on Wednesday evening from 6-8PM and one hour prior to services on Thursday. Interment to follow at Larkin Sunset Gardens in Sandy. To see the full obituary, and to share condolences with the family, please visit www.larkincares.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from May 12 to May 15, 2019
