1954 ~ 2020
Leo J. Dyksman passed away peacefully at his home on March 10, 2020.
He was born in Holland and at the age of two immigrated to the United States with his parents, Robert (Bastiaan) and Johanna P. Dicksman, brothers Mike, Joe, Bill and sister Lyn. His oldest sister Maria remained in Holland.
He married Carol Anderson, January 30, 1976 and they raised two outstanding sons, Colby Matthew and Ian. He enjoyed his family and his pursuits through the years changed from individual to family oriented. He snow and water skied, mountain biked, and played roller hockey and soccer with his boys from the time they could stand. He made sure his boys were educated on the vast expanse of classic rock and roll.
Leo was a craftsman who took pride in his workmanship and approached every project with the anticipation of figuring it out and making it better. He started and ran Aardvark Desktop Glass for the last 17 years of his working life. He ran his business with pride and integrity. Upon retirement he was set to "boondock" around the country but sadly ran out of time. He was however, able to fulfill his life-long dream of visiting Costa Rica and Holland last year.
Leo enjoyed physical activity with some adventure mixed in. He was among the first generation of hang glider pilots to soar the Point of the Mountain. He enjoyed camping on the water, having both a motorboat and a sailboat for many years. He was certified in scuba diving and made sure the rest of his family was too. Leo's determination, interest and curiosity led him to explore many unusual subjects and activities. He was a research king, always thoroughly checking out a product, idea or new interest that struck his fancy. His determination was often fierce; he spent two years building an ultralight airplane in his garage that won the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) UltraLight Grand Champion award in 2005. His knowledge of aviation was extensive.
Leo enjoyed being outdoors and looked forward to days when he could ride through the "twisties" on his Gold Wing motorcycle with like-minded companions; he enjoyed riding through 14 US states, attending Sturgis twice, and two provinces in Canada; he was a chapter educator and chapter director of the Gold Wing Road Riders Association. Later, he looked forward to riding the sand dunes and mountain trails in his side-by-side. He liked nothing better than when his granddaughters, family or friends could join him and often took his granddog with him. He was a loyal friend and enjoyed the company of fellow adventurers. He loved a good joke to hear or tell, especially around a campfire. He will be missed.
Survived by wife, Carol, sons Colby (Zoe) and Ian (Michelle), two granddaughters, sister Maria, brother Mike (Myrna), cousins, nieces and nephews. Thank you to all who supported Leo during his trials this last year and a half. It meant the world to him to share time with you.
Due to the corona virus threat, Leo's Celebration of Life will be held in the early spring at Premier Funeral Services, 67 East 8000 South, Midvale UT. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Humane Society of Utah. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.premierfuneral.com. Please check the mortuary website for updates on the celebration.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 15, 2020