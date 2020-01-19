Home

Anderson & Goff Mortuary
11859 S 700 E
Draper, UT 84020
(801) 255-7151
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Viewing
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Leo Jose Romero


1931 - 2020
Leo Jose Romero Obituary
Leo Jose Romero
1931 ~ 2020
"True Disciple"
Leo was born at home in Manassa, Colorado on August 7, 1931, to Abedon and Josefa Romero. He worked as an inspector at Hercules Aerospace Corp. for 30 years.
Leo was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He held many callings, including being a member of a bishopric and two high councils. Leo served a mission in Mexico for 2 ½ years. He also served as a stake missionary for 4 ½ years and another 1 ½ years on a service mission with his wife, Anna. His greatest contribution was as a Scout Leader and Scout Master. He was presented with the Silver Beaver award on March 2, 2002.
Leo is survived by his sweetheart Anna and his children: Jeanette (David) Lynton, Michael Romero, Becky (Andy) Dawe, Carlos (Jaroldeen) Romero, Liza (Greg) Smith, Matt (M'Lindsey) Romero, Chris (Dana) Romero, Andy (Tami) Romero, and his stepdaughters: Colleen Daisy Weeks and Merry (Dana) Nielson. He is also survived by a sister, Cleo Anne Thomas, a close cousin, Evangeline Marston, and 34 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Draper 6th Ward Chapel at 1227 E. Walden Ln. (1300 E.), Draper, Utah. A viewing will be held from 10:00 am - 10:45 am prior to the service. A viewing will also be held Friday, January 24, 2020 from 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm at Anderson & Goff Mortuary, 11859 South 700 East, Draper, UT. For Leo's complete obituary, please see the Anderson & Goff website: www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 19, 2020
