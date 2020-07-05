1/1
Leo Leonard Hallstrom Jr.
1954 - 2020
Leo Leonard Hallstrom Jr.
1954 ~ 2020
Leo Leonard Hallstrom Jr. passed away on June 28th.
Leo was born on January 17, 1954 to a mother who had waited for him after having 5 girls. He was preceded in death by is mother Jane LaRue Alldedge Smith Hallstrom and father Leo Leonard Hallstrom Sr., brother Don and sisters DeLorus and Ramona who will be so happy to be with him again. Leo is survived by his significant other and our angel, Itzy, by sisters Rita, Lee Ann, Kristina, brother-in-law Richard and by his son Justin and granddaughter Lola. He is also survived by nieces and nephews that he enjoyed and loved. Friends and family will be informed when a celebration of Leo's life is planned.
Go to full obituary at everloved.com

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jul. 5, 2020.
