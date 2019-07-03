|
|
1924 ~ 2019
Leon E. Paice passed away peacefully at his home June 26, 2019 in Beaver, Utah with his family at his side. He was born June 16, 1924 to Edwin and Martha Dean Paice in Beaver, Utah.
He met the love of his life Alta while attending Utah State University and they were married on December 1, 1947 in the Logan Temple. They made their home in Beaver, Utah where they bought farm land in Beaver and Milford and raised their four children in a loving home. In later years they purchased the Paice Variety Store that they operated for 36 years.
Dad served as a Corporal with the 6th Marine Division during World War II in the Pacific Islands. He was involved in many major campaigns, where he was highly decorated and wounded on Okinawa. He was a member of the American Legion Post 32 Color Guard for 65 years and remained active with the 6th Marine Division, where he and mom hosted the 1995 reunion in Salt Lake City. Over 450 Marines and their wives attended and made comments that this is still the best reunion that they ever had. Dad was a man of courage, values, integrity and a patriot.
Dad was very involved with the community serving as a City Councilmen and various Water Boards. He loved sports and was a super fan for the University of Utah Football team. His greatest pleasures were working hard on his farm and spending precious time with his grand and great grandchildren.
Survived by his children Ronald L. Paice, Milford; Patricia C. (Dan) Baker, Beaver; and Richard H. (Roberta) Paice, Beaver. Also sisters, Erma (Alden) Nielson, Oak City; Ileen Harris, Provo; and Shirley Sessions, Narco, CA.; Sister In Laws, Janice Lewis, Salt Lake City; Charlene Pierce, Salt Lake City; and Bertha Clark, Salt Lake City; Brother in Laws, Edwin (Edith) Hoskin, Las Vegas, NV; and Clarence (Peggy) Hoskin, Cedar City; 24 grandchildren, 52 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his wife Alta, daughter Debra C. Holcomb, brothers Edwin Dean Paice and Howard Paice, sisters Martha Louise Paice, Lucille Strong and Phyllis White, grandson Jeremy Paice, and great grandson Jackson Spence Eyre.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Beaver LDS 2nd Ward Chapel. Family and friends may pay their respects on Friday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 at the 2nd Ward Chapel. Interment will be at the Mountain View Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on July 3, 2019