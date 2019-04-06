Home

Leon Anderson
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
the Fraternal Order Eagles Lodge
10 West 4th Avenue
Murray, UT
It is with great sadness that on Monday March 25th, 2019, Leon Neil Anderson, father, brother, and friend passed away suddenly at the age of 65 years. Leon will be forever remembered by his daughters Jodi Beckstead and JanaLee Johnson, his brother Bryce Anderson, and his 4 grandsons (Justin, Cheston, Jordan, Austin). He will also be lovingly remembered by his extended family, numerous dear friends, and his ex-wife Lynn Harris.
Leon enjoyed so many things in his life to the fullest. He was a talented musician from a very young age, a Master Electrician by trade, and a successful business man with a brilliant mind. He was an extremist in the sports that he dedicated himself to. He loved his time on the lake and ski slopes with his girls.
Please join us for a Celebration of Leon's life that will be held from 2 to 6 pm on Saturday April 13th, at the Fraternal Order Eagles Lodge, 10 West 4th Avenue Murray, UT 84107 (North off of Vine Street and West of State Street and Poplar).
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019
