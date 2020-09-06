Leona Cowley

Leona Jackson Cowley
1932 - 2020
Leona Jackson Cowley passed peacefully in her home on September 5, 2020 . Leona was born April 6, 1932 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Leslie Earl and Sarah Leona Jackson. Her mother passed away when Leona was 10 days old and she was raised by her Uncle and Aunt, Fred and Lillie Peck. She loved growing up in the Lake Breeze neighborhood of Salt Lake. She graduated from Jordan High School in 1949. She married Garth Cowley in the Salt Lake Temple on June 27, 1950. Together they raised 3 children.
They had 12 grandchildren who she loved dearly. She was the author of many birthday outings and sleepovers, 4th of July "SHINDIGS", Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners, as well as one on one times that has created many many memories for them.
Mom was a great cook. Her recipes for chili, tacos, spaghetti, pizza, chocolate buttermilk cake, delicious pies and homemade ice cream are a legacy that she has passed on to her children and grandchildren along with her canning skills and her general sense of hard work. She worked hard all her life.
She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served in many capacities including serving a mission with her husband in the Salt Lake City South mission. She also served as a temple worker in 2 different temples and loved to attend often as a patron.
Garth & Leona are the parents of 3 children: Jani (Scott), Rick (Jayne), and Robyn (Dan) all of whom survive her. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 43 great grandchildren. Also surviving are 2 brothers, 2 sisters, and a brother and sister-in-law. She was preceded in death by her husband, Garth, her parents, 6 brothers and 1 sister.
A viewing will be held Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Jenkins Soffe Mortuary located at 1007 West South Jordan Parkway (10600 South) from 6-8 p.m.. Funeral services will be held outdoors at the Mountain View Memorial Estates located at 3115 Bengal Blvd on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (If you are planning to attend, we request that you bring your own chair)
Online condolences can be made at www.jenkins-soffe.com
. The family wishes to express heartfelt thanks, first to her caring neighbors who have given her so much unselfish love and service and to Rocky Mountain Hospice caregivers, especially Melanie Carney for the kindness and compassion she showed to her in her final days.
"A mother's hug lasts long after she lets go."