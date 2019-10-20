|
Leona E Hansen
1932 ~ 2019
A beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, Leona Ewell Hansen, age 87, passed away peacefully October 15 in her home surrounded by family.
Leona was born July 3, 1932 in Nephi, Utah to Ezekiel Hyrum and Elsie Leona Bowers Ewell. She was their fifth child. Leona graduated from Juab High School. She married John Byron Hansen in the Manti, Utah Temple on September 27, 1951. She was his lifelong sweetheart. They loved to dance together in the Moroni dance hall. John was stationed in the Philippines after the Korean War and Leona traveled to be with him, bringing their three-year-old daughter along on the Navy ship. They spent some time living in Sunnyvale, California before settling in Holladay, Utah. She worked for many years with the Mountain Bell telephone company.
Leona was full of sass and love. She adored her family, always saying she had the most beautiful grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She had a strong testimony of the Gospel of Jesus Christ and was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving as a ward librarian, visiting teacher, and secretary in the Relief Society.
Leona is survived by two sisters, Barbara Manwill (Burt, deceased) and Helen Reed (Clarence, deceased); her husband, John Byron Hansen; their three children, Sue (Dennis) Lloyd, John Brent (Heather) Hansen, and Matthew (Tracy) Hansen; grandchildren Emily Cordova, Jennifer (Erik) Strong, Ellie (Kevin) Burton, Brad (Kevin) Hansen, Jack (Bre) Hansen, Michael Hansen, Lisa (Cody) Wiseman, and Kylie Hansen; great-grandchildren Jaela Cordova, Theodore and Georgia Strong, and Rowan Burton. She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers Robert and Clyde, and grandson Andrew Lloyd.
A viewing will take place on Tuesday, October 22nd from 9:30-10:45 a.m. at the Holladay 28th Ward building, 2625 E. Milo Way (4910 S.), Holladay, Utah 84117. Services will follow at 11 a.m. Her interment will be in Nephi at Vine Bluff Cemetery. www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 20, 2019