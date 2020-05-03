|
|
1934 ~ 2020
Rhea Leona Hall Martinez was born October 17, 1934 in Woodland, Utah to Barney Hall and Iola Johnson Hall. She passed away at her home in Francis, Utah, May 1, 2020 surrounded by her family.
Leona grew up in Park City, UT with her brothers and sisters, Albert "Bud" Hall, Geraldine "Peggy" Blonquist, Sally Robison, and Kim Hall. As a child, she had several surgeries on her ears. Through the miracle of modern medicine, she survived and thrived. She attended Marsac Elementary School where she met her soulmate and love of her life, Richard Martinez. They loved to tell everyone how they had their first date in the 3rd grade and then things got serious in the 5th grade. Love continued to blossom from there.
She attended Park City High School where she was a majorette and she loved traveling with the award-winning Park City High School Band.
Richard and Leona were married right out of high school in the Salt Lake Temple on July 3, 1953.
Mom lived a life of service and selflessness. Her priority was always her family. She raised 9 children and fostered a daughter, Margie King. She washed loads of laundry every day, fixed wonderful family meals and taught her family how to work hard, play hard and love others.
She served as the relief society president of three different wards in Park City. She was always taking meals to those in need and caring for others. While serving in the church mom and dad met some of their best, lifelong friends. They loved getting together, camping, boating and traveling.
Mom and Dad owned and operated the Carbide Lamp on Park City Main Street for several years.
Mom loved to travel. She studied maps, always looking for her next adventure. Her favorite times were spent in new vacation places with her sisters, going on girl's trips with her daughters and going to swap meets and craft shows in Mesquite or Las Vegas with Dad. She loved to play Bingo and passed that love on to her kids and grandkids. She also loved the cruises she went on with her family and her 50th anniversary trip she and Rich took to Hawaii.
Mom was a voracious reader. She read the Deseret News and Tribune every day and every edition of the Park Record. Sometimes she read them more than once and she would save them, just in case she wanted to read them again. She always had the most current best seller paperback in her purse, just in case she found a minute to read a page or two.
Mom had a special bond with her sisters. They got together each week and talked on the phone each day for years. They shopped, went to lunch, laughed and talked for hours on end. She has missed her sisters so much the past few years and we know she is having an amazing reunion with her sisters, brothers, parents and especially her sweetheart, Richard.
Mom's greatest accomplishment was the family she raised. She was proud of and loved each one of them. Each of her family members knew that they were her favorite, as she made each of them feel that way. She loved family gatherings and was always asked to bring her famous potato salad. Mom and dad held a Christmas Eve party each year from the first Christmas they spent together, and that tradition continued for years. As the family got bigger, the parties also grew, complete with turkey dinners, gifts and a program. They have left behind wonderful traditions and a heritage of love.
Mom leaves behind her nine children Deanna Welch (Arlen), Jana Rae Grose (Tom), Rick Martinez (CarolLee), Clark Martinez (Cindy), Crae Martinez (Cheryl), Robyn Martinez (Melanie), Cori Ann Stepek (Roman), Trent Martinez (Natasha), Holly Taylor (Kyle); 29 grandchildren, 48 great grandchildren two more on the way and 1 great great grandchild.
She is preceded in death by her husband Richard, her parents, brothers and sisters, Granddaughter Elisha Martinez, and Grandson Josh Martinez.
We would like to recognize all the love and care Trent, Natasha, Ryan and Gage have given mom over the past 4 years. Also, thank you to Shari Angell who was by her side each week, helping her with all her needs, visiting with her and making her life enjoyable. We love all of you for the special care you have given mom.
A private graveside service will be held at the Park City Cemetery on Friday, May 8, 2020.
Friends and family may visit the online guestbook and share a memory of Leona at www.probstfamilyfunerals.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 3, 2020