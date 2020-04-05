|
|
1930 ~ 2020
Leonard quietly passed away on March 31, 2020 in Salt Lake City, UT.
Leonard was born February 6, 1930 in Salt Lake City, UT to Benjamin and Pearl England. He married Mary Alice Bourquin on May 17, 1953 in Montecito, CA.
Leonard and Mary resided in the Salt Lake City area for most of their married life, where they raised three sons and a daughter.
Leonard honorably served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict.
Leonard was an accomplished custom home builder in Salt Lake City and many of his wonderful homes stand as a testament to his dedication for detail and quality. He enjoyed working next to his sons over the years, where he was able to teach them the values of hard work and attention to detail.
Leonard loved the outdoors, where he loved to hunt, fish and ride horses. He loved being with family and enjoyed watching his 10 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren grow and flourish.
Leonard was preceded in death by his dear wife Mary and is survived by his children; Les (Karen), Gary (Louise), David (Tamara), Lynda; 10 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren.
There will be a private family service at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, Salt Lake City, UT
The family would like to thank the exceptional staff of BeeHive Homes Assisted living and for the great care by Active Home Health and Hospice for going above and beyond in our father's care.
In lieu of flowers, please place a donation to or to those on the front line of the COVID-19 battle.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 5, 2020