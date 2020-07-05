Leonard Eugene Keding, our loving Uncle, passed away July 2, 2020 in Draper, Utah. Born December 3,1927 in Salt Lake City, Utah the son to Elon and Ellen Johnson Keding.
Graveside service for Leonard will be held on Tuesday July 7, 2020 at 10:00am at the Salt Lake City Cemetery family gravesite (North end of the Cemetery in the middle by 11th Ave). Please wear your mask and social distance. Full obituary for Leonard is at www.HolbrookMortuary.com
where you can send tributes and memories of Leonard for the family to read.