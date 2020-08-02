1948 ~ 2020

It is with profound sadness we announce the loss of Leonard Ray Hansen (1948-2020) who passed away suddenly on July 12,2020 in Morro Bay, California. He was born August 16, 1948 in American Fork, UT.

Leonard started his Government service in 1968 in the US Army, during the Vietnam war, and left as an NCO Military Policeman. After leaving the Army, he spent the next 17 years working at Kennecott Copper and as a volunteer Fireman. Leonard graduated from Weber State University completing a 4 year degree in only 2 years and began working at Hill Air Force Base. During that time he continued with his education and earned an AAS degree in Machine Tool Technology. Always the hard worker, he also ran a carpool bus through UTA, to get fellow workers to and from the base. He proudly completed his Government service as an Aviation Machinist supervisor at Hill Airforce Base retiring in 2013 with 31 years of service.

Leonard had a bigger than life personality and was a friend to everyone he met. He was extremely caring and always willing to help those in need. He always followed his calling to serve. Even in retirement Leonard continued to serve and was proud to be a member of the security service at his church.

He was always up for an adventure. He was willing to go anywhere, anytime. If you knew him, you knew his wacky sense of humor and the silly "Leonard-isms" that made everyone laugh, cringe and smile. He loved to make people laugh and was known for his contagious smile.

Leonard is survived by his children: Terence Hansen, Alicia (Jay) Christensen, Laura (Reno) Toffoli, Melanie Stevens; Mother: Norma Huston; siblings: Darleen Allen, Arretta (Larry)Robison, Edyth (Skip) Stuart, Edmund Denny, Merrill Hansen, Merrilyn (John) Kirstine, and Karen Huston, as well as his partner in crime, Connie O'Neal, and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his wife: Sharon Perryman Hansen; parents: Merrill and Arretta Hansen, Jack and Arlene Orman, and Dale Huston; siblings: Julia Crawford, Phillip Denny, and Paul Denny.

No services will be held at this time. A Celebration of Life will be planned and announced at a later date when it is safe to do so.

There are few losses so incredibly profound as losing an anchor, a champion, and the shared creator of your life. Dad, you will be missed.



