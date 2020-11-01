Leone Bennett

1924 ~ 2020

Mom passed through the veil into the loving arms of her eternal companion, John Elvin Bennett, on October 29, 2020. She looked forward to this day and we find joy & comfort in knowing that they are together again. They were married on May 20, 1943 just before he shipped overseas to join the conflict of WWll. Born to Harry & Thelma Walker Quayle on October 27, 1924.

Mom was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and a true disciple of Christ. She taught us unconditional love, how to be a true friend, to be of service whenever you get the chance, and to have integrity in everything we do. The fun memories we have of her quick wit and sweet personality will keep a smile on our face for years to come.

She is survived by her children, John G. (Melba), Wayne Q., Nancy (Dick) Heath, Susan (Jeff) White; sister-in-law, Ruth Bennett; 33 grandchildren, 65 great grandchildren,and 12 great, great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband; parents; son, David Paul; grandson, Mark; and daughter-in-law, Penny.

The family would like to thank Summit Hospice and the office of Dr. Roy Gandolfi for their tender and kind care of mom.

Due to COVID restrictions Private Family Services will be held. In lieu of flowers: Take your family to Leatherbys, (mom's favorite place), laugh and have a good time.



