Leroy Ferrin Lindsey
1931 ~ 2019
Leroy Ferrin Lindsey ("Ferrin") passed away at 88 years of age on November 25, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah, after a long and courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease. He was born on August 10, 1931 in Soda Springs, Idaho to Orville Leroy Lindsey and Evalyn Perkins. Ferrin was the oldest of six children, and spent his boyhood years in Idaho, Utah, Texas and Washington. Ferrin was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints his entire life, and served a mission for his Church in the Southern California Mission from 1951 to 1953. He was also devoted to his country, serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict.
On November 12, 1953, Ferrin married Lea Rae Eldredge ("Rae") in the Salt Lake City LDS temple. After Rae's passing, he married Janice Eggett on September 9, 1971, also in the Salt Lake City LDS temple. Ferrin was a loving father to 14 children, all of whom grew up to be upstanding, honorable people. He created great memories with his children as he took them on backpacking, camping and fishing trips in the mountains, and on annual family vacations to the beaches of San Clemente, California.
Ferrin always believed in higher education, attending Weber State University, Brigham Young University, and graduate school at George Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri. Ferrin supported his family through a successful real estate brokerage. One of his greatest passions was family history, where he became so knowledgeable he was able to assist others with discovering their family histories. He also loved serving as an ordinance worker in the Salt Lake LDS temple.
Ferrin also loved sports, and shared that love with his children as he coached little league, attended many sporting events with his children, and enjoyed golfing with his sons. He was also a member of the state championship football team at Davis High School. Ferrin was also a dedicated gardener and always shared his knowledge and produce with neighbors and friends.
Ferrin is survived by his loving wife, Janice, his children: Mark (Angela), Gary (Jan), David, Paul, Kathy Desrosiers (Joe), Todd, Greg, Becky Gee (Ken), Amy Richards (John), Brent (Colette), Bryan (Samantha), and Jon; 17 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchilren, brothers Ron and Gary and sister Sharry Tingey. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lea Rae Eldredge Lindsey, his son Brad Roger Lindsey and his daughter Sheri Rae Lindsey, as well as his parents, and brothers Kent Lindsey and William Smith.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at the Monument Park Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1005 South, 2000 East, Salt Lake City, Utah. Friends may call on Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Larkin Sunset Lawn Mortuary, 2350 East 1300 South, Salt Lake City, Utah, or on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Monument Park Ward, prior to the funeral services. Interment will be at the Salt Lake City Cemetery.
The family gives a special thanks to the staff and caregivers at Pheasant Run Care Facility and Brio Hospice for their loving care to Ferrin over the last several months.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Dec. 1 to Dec. 8, 2019