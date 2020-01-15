|
|
LeRoy Pack Parkin
1922 ~ 2020
On January 13, 2020, LeRoy Pack Parkin, loving husband and father passed away at the age of 97.
Born in 1922, to Ulysses S. & Ruby Pack Parkin, Roy was 1 of 8 children and twin to his sister Leone.
Growing up on a farm in West Bountiful he learned the value of hard work. He attended Davis High School where it was said he dated every girl from Salt Lake to Brigham City. He was inducted into the U.S. Army where he served honorably in the States as a recruitment officer and clerk. He earned the rank of corporal.
Roy was baptized a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and held many positions in the South Bountiful 1st and 2nd Wards. He loved music and learned to play the piano and steel guitar. It was while teaching lessons he met the woman who would capture his heart, Veneice Bott, to whom he was married for 67 years. Together they had 3 children.
Roy started in the banking industry at Farmers State Bank and continued his career where he retired at West One bank after being Senior VP for Tracy-Collins Bank & Trust. He was the mayor of Woods Cross from 1974 to 1978. He was also the President of Oakridge Country Club from 1979 to 1980.
Roy loved to hike, hunt, fish, golf, bowl, travel and spend time with his children and grandchildren. He was very artistic and left many treasures for his family to cherish. He had a quick wit to the end... endearing even his caregivers despite his own physical pain.
Preceded in death by his parents, siblings, son Alan and grandson Brandon McCulley.
He is survived by his wife, Veneice, children Terry (Kathy), Jill Pope (Richard), 8 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. He set a beautiful example of love and optimism which will live in our hearts forever. "Hi Hi" and "Thank You, Thank You, Thank You."
A private family viewing will be held. A public graveside service will be at the Bountiful City Cemetery on Jan. 16th at 1:00 pm. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 15, 2020