Leslee Caron Welte
1964 ~ 2019
Duchesne, UT-Leslee Caron Welte, 55, passed away May 21, 2019, at the Intermountain Medical Center in Salt Lake City.
Born April 25, 1964, in Murray, to Donna Jean Partington and Raymond Frank Welte.
Survived by spouse, Dan Anderson, Tabiona; sons, Casey (Nicole) Mayor, Herriman; Daniel Welte, Tabiona; grandchildren, Bailee Schmitt; Colton & Abigail Mayor; father, Raymond (Coco) Welte, Thayne, WY; siblings, Terry (Angie) Welte, Midvale; Sherry (Clint) Cope, Salt Lake City; Cory Welte, Las Vegas, NV; numerous nieces and nephews, a special friend, Dea Skewes, Duchesne; and all of her "4-Paw Club" members.
Preceded in death by her mother, Donna; and her dog Missy.
She has chosen to be cremated/
A memorial service will be held June 15, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at the Roy Park in Duchesne City.
"You're finally at PEACE. Fly with the angels - You're Free!"
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 9, 2019