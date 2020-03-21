Home

Leslie A. Cuglietta

October 15, 1961 ~ March 18, 2020
We said goodbye to Leslie on March 18. Beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother and friend. She fought a long battle against MS with a positive attitude and strength unparalleled. She was adored by the staff at Draper Rehab and we would like to thank them for taking such good care of her, as well as the hospice staff from Tendercare.
She is survived by her husband Joseph and son Ethan and in-laws. Mother Judith and siblings Janet(Mike)Whimpey and Steve(Karri)Andersen, as well as nieces and nephews Chyanne(Josh), Dalton, Cameron, Kindra, Kaden. She was preceded in death by her father Finn Andersen, her son Lucas and all grandparents.
She will be sorely missed by everyone who knew her but is now free of the prison her body had become and is at peace, which we are all grateful for. We love you Lelly! Go with God.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020
