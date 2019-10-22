|
Leslie Ann Brendle Kessler
1955 ~ 2019
Leslie Ann Kessler, beloved wife, mother, and sister passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019, at CU Anschutz Hospital, Denver, CO. Leslie was born on October 13, 1955, to Lee Emery and Joan Evelyn Brendle, in San Diego, CA. Leslie passed away on October 14, 2019, in Colorado, after a courageous battle with lung cancer. Leslie married John Kessler and they are the parents of Kevin and Drew. After her divorce, Leslie and the boys moved to Salt Lake City, UT, to be near her brother Steve.
Leslie raised her two boys while working full-time and completing a bachelor's degree in interior design from Salt Lake Community College. She worked at Hamilton Park in Sandy until she was recruited to help launch The Showroom by Furniture Row in Denver in 2017. Leslie loved her colleagues and clients. She had a gift for designing every element of a room to create unique, inspiring living spaces.
Leslie was ecstatic when she was able to join Kevin and Erin for the birth of their son, her grandson Michael. Michael filled her heart with light and joy.
Leslie met her husband Keith Klundt in Salt Lake City and they began their life together in 2016. They moved to Colorado in 2017 and were married in June of that year.
Leslie was a strong, independent woman. She was gifted throughout her life to see beauty and bring it into people's lives through fashion and interior design. She was a devoted mother, wife and daughter. She loved making her home a serene sanctuary.
Leslie was preceded in death by her father, mother, and older sister Cindy. She is survived by her husband, Keith, her son Kevin, his spouse Erin and their son Michael, her son Drew, and her older brother Steve Brendle, and Nieces Madeline and Sophie.
The family wishes to thank Leslie's oncology team at CU Anschutz Cancer Center, including Dr. Ross Camidge, Candice Rossi, and many others, as well as the wonderful doctors and nurses who provided support through her final days at CU Anschutz Hospital.
Her family held a private celebration of Leslie's life in Colorado on October 19th.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 22, 2019