1/1
Leslie Ann Taylor Smith
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Leslie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leslie Ann Taylor Smith
1948-2020
Leslie Ann Taylor Smith passed away peacefully of natural causes, July 2, 2020. Born June 18, 1948 to Robert L. and Marjorie Askew Taylor. Married John Craig Smith, April 2, 1968. He passed away December 17, 2017.
Survived by daughters, Sharee (Mike Henstrom) Smith, Kari (Mike) Heibel, grandsons, Dillon and Dustin Henstrom and great granddaughter RynLee Henstrom (RynLee's mother Karlee Henstrom), siblings Pat (Mike) Bowden and Rob (Brenda) Taylor.
Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 10, 2020 at Mountain View Memorial Estates, 3115 E. 7800 S. Complete obituary and online condolences may be shared at www.cannonmortuary.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cannon Mortuary
2460 E. Bengal Blvd. (7600 S.)
Salt Lake City, UT 84121
8019426301
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved