"Bambi"
Our hearts are hurting as our beautiful daughter, sister and granddaughter, Leslie "Bambi" Anne Goott, age 40, passed away after a long illness on July 8, 2020 in Tucson, Arizona. She was born December 23, 1979 in Great Falls, Montana to Lance Goott and Sharon Whitaker.
To honor her memory, she will be laid to rest next to her mother at Valley View Memorial Park at a private family service at a later date.
