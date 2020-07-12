1/1
Leslie Anne Goott
1979 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leslie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
"Bambi"
Our hearts are hurting as our beautiful daughter, sister and granddaughter, Leslie "Bambi" Anne Goott, age 40, passed away after a long illness on July 8, 2020 in Tucson, Arizona. She was born December 23, 1979 in Great Falls, Montana to Lance Goott and Sharon Whitaker.
To honor her memory, she will be laid to rest next to her mother at Valley View Memorial Park at a private family service at a later date.
To view the full obituary and to leave condolences for the family visit www.valleyviewfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Valley View Memorial Park
4335 West 4100 South
West Valley City, UT 84120
8019691081
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Valley View Memorial Park

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 10, 2020
Bambi, you were always so full of life and head strong. I have so many memories of us together. You will forever hold a place in my heart. I love you
Nikki Shaw
Family
July 10, 2020
Francine Walter
Sister
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved