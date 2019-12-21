Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
(801)266-0222
Viewing
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
View Map
Viewing
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leslie Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leslie Boyd Anderson


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leslie Boyd Anderson Obituary
Leslie Boyd Anderson
1956 ~ 2019
Murray, UT - Leslie Boyd Anderson returned to his Heavenly Father on December 18, 2019 after a long battle with chronic illness. Less was born on March 22, 1956 to Boyd E. Anderson and Marjean P. Anderson Bleazard. Funeral services will be held Monday, December 23rd at 1:00 p.m. at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, located at 4760 South State Street, Murray, Utah. A viewing will be held at the mortuary Sunday evening from 6:30-8:30 p.m. and one hour prior to the services on Monday. In lieu of flowers, please donate to www.woundedwarriorproject.org/veterans. For full obituary and to leave online condolences visit www.jenkins.soffe.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leslie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -