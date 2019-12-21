|
Leslie Boyd Anderson
1956 ~ 2019
Murray, UT - Leslie Boyd Anderson returned to his Heavenly Father on December 18, 2019 after a long battle with chronic illness. Less was born on March 22, 1956 to Boyd E. Anderson and Marjean P. Anderson Bleazard. Funeral services will be held Monday, December 23rd at 1:00 p.m. at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, located at 4760 South State Street, Murray, Utah. A viewing will be held at the mortuary Sunday evening from 6:30-8:30 p.m. and one hour prior to the services on Monday. In lieu of flowers, please donate to www.woundedwarriorproject.org/veterans. For full obituary and to leave online condolences visit www.jenkins.soffe.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 21, 2019