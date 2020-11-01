1952 ~ 2020

Our loving mother, wife, grandmother, and sister passed away on October 10, 2020. She was born on October 19, 1952 in Salt Lake City, the only daughter of Donna M. Dayton and Lewis A. Foulger. Mom graduated from Highland High School in 1971 and went on to have a successful career in secretarial and office management. One of her proudest achievements was the opportunity of working in Hong Kong.

DeAnn loved the outdoors, whether it was in the mountains or the desert. She was an avid angler and legendary cook; family and friends alike looked forward to her fresh caught camp out dinners. At home, she was an astute gardener. Her eye for detail and decorative beauty was impeccable. She enjoyed traveling and attending music concerts especially with her family. Mom was known for her compassionate, outgoing, and loving nature.

Mom always pressed upon us the importance of family. She was the proud grandmother of Edward, Corum, Corrina, Lillian, Josephine and Angeles. She is survived by her loving and caring husband, Wayne MacHarris, three children - Daniel (Ezralea) Robbins, Katherine (Joseph) Pfeiler and Margaret (Patrick) Cunningham. She was preceded in death by her mother, father, and half-brother Richard Foulger.

In line with her wishes, there will be no services performed. Her family will host a Celebration of Life in the summer of 2021.



