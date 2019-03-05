|
In Loving Memory
Our beloved Leslie Dixon Paul, age 86, of St. George Utah, University of Utah professor extraordinaire, took his final exam, passed with flying colors and graduated from this life on February 28, 2019.
He is missed dearly by Carol his wife of 63 years, his daughter Suzanne (Gary), his grandson Andrew (Bayli), granddaughter Courtney, grandson Shae, three great grandchildren, two sisters (Jeanne and Jinnah), close friend Rose and special niece Lori along with many other dear nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his son Gary, sister Afton and his loving parents Leslie Joshua Paul and Viola Paul. Friends and family are invited to share tributes online at www.SerenityStG.com. Arrangements and memorial tree planting by Serenity Funeral Home, 986-2085.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 5, 2019