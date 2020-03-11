|
Leta Beth Tucker, a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away peacefully on March 7, 2020. She was born January 12, 1932 to Clifford and Alta Robins Stewart in Meadow, Utah. Along with her three older sisters and two younger brothers she embraced and loved the life of rural Utah. She returned to Meadow frequently for family gatherings and to harvest raspberries from the homestead garden.
Immediately following her graduation from Millard High Beth moved to Salt Lake where she began a career as a bookkeeper, receptionist; and eventually retired as an operations manager at VAMCU Federal Credit Union. While working in Salt Lake she met Roger Tucker. They courted for three years and married in the Salt Lake temple June 18, 1954. Beth joined Roger in Roswell, New Mexico in 1956 following Roger's Air Force pilot training. Upon his release from the Air Force they returned to Salt Lake where Roger worked in education and Beth was a busy homemaker and mother to their two daughters.
Beth was her own version of the Renaissance woman; sewing, cooking, shopping, gardening, cleaning and mastering the art of stain removal from any article of clothing. Growing up as a farm girl, she possessed the traits of hard work, conscientiousness and persistence both in work and in family.
A lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Beth served in numerous callings but her heart was in Primary. She had a quiet and unwavering faith in Jesus Christ and loved serving the children and later cherished her time as a temple worker. Her greatest joy was found in her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and while not verbally expressed all were aware of her love and devotion to her Savior.
Beth is survived by her devoted spouse Roger, two daughters Kari (Jon) Sharp, Joni (Alan) Hansen, 8 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, sister Joan Stott and brother Thad (Racquel) Stewart. She is preceded in death by her parents, sisters Readel Stewart (died in infancy) Gwen Sargent, Hope Peterson and brother Thell Stewart.
A viewing will be held Thursday March 12, 2020 from 6-8 at the East Millcreek 6th Ward, 3101 East Craig Drive. The funeral will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020 at the same location with a viewing from 9:30-10:30. Interment will follow at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park. Guestbook to post messages and tributes for the family available at: HolbrookMortuary.com
