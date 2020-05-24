|
|
Lewis Orlando Jensen Jr.
2002 - 2020
Salt Lake City, UT-Our beloved Lewis Orlando Jensen Jr., 18, was called to his Heavenly Father on May 16, 2020.
Lewis was born on January 16, 2002 at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah to Leticia Milagros Vasquez and Lewis Orlando Jensen Sr.
Lewis was raised and educated in Salt Lake City. He was ready to take over the world after having just received his "Class of 2020" High School Diploma from Horizonte Instruction Center. Our family sincerely appreciates the dedicated teachers and staff there for pushing Lewis to succeed and never giving up on him.
Lewis loved playing sports and spent his childhood as a teammate on the Jr. Jazz Basketball, West High Panthers Football, and Rose Park Baseball Teams. He will be remembered by his witty personality and contagious smile. Lewis brightened up every room he entered with his outgoing personality and made sure everyone knew he was a mammas boy. Lewis came from a very large family where his actions and words constantly let them know he loved them.
Our family would like to thank the first responders, doctors, nurses, and staff at the Intermountain Health Care Hospital for the care and effort put into trying to save his young life.
Lewis is survived by his mom Leticia, stepmom Darcy; siblings Angelo (Trina), Gabi, Seidi, Damian, Cash, and Ivy; nieces Addalyna and Valeria; grandma Juanita and grannie Annie; grandpa Damian and grandpa Bubba; and many Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins. He is preceded in death by his father Lewis Sr. and grandmother Kathy.
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church (255 N 700 W, SLC) will host a viewing on Tuesday May 26th @ 6pm for family and @ 7:00pm for the public. The funeral mass will be celebrated at the same location on Wednesday the 27th at 1pm. Please visit neilodonnellfh.com for an extended version of this obituary where the family asks you to share your memories of Lewis.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 24, 2020