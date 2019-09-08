Home

Magleby Mortuary
50 South 100 West
Richfield, UT 84701
(435) 896-5484
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Aurora 1st Ward LDS Chapel
Interment
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
5:00 PM
Paradise Cemetery
Lewis R. Shipley


1940 - 2019
Lewis R. Shipley Obituary
Lewis R. Shipley
1940-2019
Aurora, Utah-It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Lewis Robert Shipley on September 5, 2019. Lewis was born on June 8, 1940, to Merlin Cecil Shipley and Luella Coila Anderson. He was the third born of the four Shipley siblings: Jeanne, Ann, and Steve.
Lewis enjoyed cooking and went on to own several restaurants through out his life. He had a great love for the outdoors, and enjoyed hunting, fishing, four wheeling and snowmobiling with friends and family.
Lewis was faithful and devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He had a quiet, loving relationship with his Heavenly Father that carried him through his life. He served in many positions throughout his life, including a mission with his wife Sharon in Navuoo, Illinois in 2004.
Lewis is survived by his loving wife Sharon; Son, Robert (Amy) Shipley; Daughter, Danielle (Lee) Crysel. 4 grandsons : Nathan, Christian, Chance and Nash; and 1 great-grandson, Britton; sister; Ann (Dick) Cobb, brother; Steve (Marion) Shipley.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Jeanne, and four grandsons: Nicholas R., Jeremy, Joshua, and Jacob D. Shipley.
Funeral services will be held Friday September 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Aurora 1st Ward LDS Chapel. Interment will be held in the Paradise Cemetery at 5:00 p.m. Funeral Directors Magleby Mortuary: Richfield, Salina, Manti online guestbook www.maglebymorutay.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 8, 2019
