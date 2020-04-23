|
|
Lewis Ray Burbidge
1932 ~ 2020
South Jordan, UT-Lewis Ray Burbidge rode his favorite horse "Miss Bar Leta" to Heaven's Pasture on April 19, 2020. He passed away at the age 87 in his home surrounded by his family. He served in the United States Navy from 1951 - 1954. He loved horses and participated in Riding Clubs and Chariot Clubs. He was a member of American Horse Association. He retired from Kennecott Copper after 34 years. Ray was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Survived by his wife of 65 years, four children, one sister and nine grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank Harmony Home Health and Hospice for their loving care. We would also like to thank friends and neighbors for providing support and help. Services are being held privately by the family due to the COVID-19 restrictions. His burial will be at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah 84123. Online condolences can be made at MemorialUtah.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 23, 2020