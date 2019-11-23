Home

Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
12600 South 2200 West
Riverton, UT 84065
(801) 254-3389
Lewis Bird
Viewing
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
12600 South 2200 West
Riverton, UT 84065
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Country Park 3 rd Ward
1488 W. 11400 S.
South Jordan, UT
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Country Park 3 rd Ward
1488 W. 11400 S.
South Jordan, UT
Lewis Wayne Bird


1935 - 2019
Lewis Wayne Bird Obituary
Lewis Wayne Bird
1935 ~ 2019
Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and great great grandfather passed away November 15, 2019 surrounded by his loving family after a brief illness from pneumonia. Born April 29, 1935 in Bluebell, Utah. He married Leah Lloyd on June 21, 1955 in the Salt Lake Temple. He had a great love for horses and gardening.
He is survived by Linda (Don), Kristy (Scott), Kevin (Betty), LeAnn (Dan), Rob, 10 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.
A special thanks to Megan, you brightened his day at each visit and to Intermountain Hospice.
Funeral services will be held Monday, November 25, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the Country Park 3rd Ward, 1488 W. 11400 S. South Jordan, UT. A viewing will be held Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 4:00 - 6:00 P.M. at Broomhead Funeral Home, 12600 S. 2200 W. Riverton and one hour prior to services on Monday at 10:00 A.M. at the church. Interment at the Riverton City Cemetery, 13200 S. 1500 W. Riverton, UT. www.broomheadfuneralhome.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 23, 2019
