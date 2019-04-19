|
Lidia Rodriguez Almazan
1940 ~ 2019
Salt Lake City, UT - Mama Lila, age 78, was welcomed into the other side of the veil by her caring husband, dear parents, and other departed loving family members on Sunday April 7, 2019. She was born Lidia Almazan Rodriguez to Samuel Almazan Flores and Ubalda Rodriguez Salazar in Cerro Azul, Veracruz, Mexico on August 3, 1940. She married and was later sealed to her eternal companion Carlos Jimenez Cruz and had six children, eight grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren
Lidia cut short a budding career in administration and real estate at a young age to dedicate herself to be a pillar of strength and a shelter for her family.
Mama Lila is preceded in this milestone of her eternal journey by her husband, Carlos Jimenez Cruz, both of her parents and her siblings, Leonor and Cesar. She leaves behind all her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Our deepest, heartfelt gratitude to all those relatives, friends and professional care providers who assisted us to care for Mama Lila in mortality, thank you.
A viewing will be held from 9 to 9:45 am followed by the funeral services at 10 am on Saturday April 20th, 2019 at Union Park 9th Ward on 8060 S 615 E Sandy. Internment will take place at the Sandy City cemetery, 700 E 9000 S, Sandy UT
Full obituary and online condolences at www.premierfuneral.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 19, 2019