1961 ~ 2020
Kaysville, Utah-Liese Innsbruck Checketts was released from this mortal struggle, after a courageous battle with breast cancer, on Feb. 29, 2020. She was born Dec. 10, 1961 to Edgar and Carol Joanne Thompson. She grew up in California moving to Utah at age 16. She loved being the big sister in her family almost as much as she loved being a mother. She attended Olympus High school in Salt Lake City and graduated from LDS Business College and the University of Utah. Liese was a selfless individual who never turned down an opportunity to serve. We will never know everything that she did for those around her. She was always hosting a party or making her home available to her daughters and their friends. She had great love for her pets especially River and Ozzie. She loved everything Disney and proudly displayed her collection of Mickey Mouse Ears. This Disney joy was passed to her daughters as they never missed a chance to go and enjoy the magic. She was by far the "best Aunt" to aIl her nieces and nephews and the best daughter-in-law you could hope to have. She enjoyed traveling, camping in the trailer, and the family cabin. She loved the gospel and was sealed to her husband in the Salt Lake Temple on May 19, 1989. She touched the lives of everyone she met and was a beacon of Christ like love to all. She was the best cheerleader and dance Mom to all of us. Her greatest accomplishment is her family. She is survived by her husband Scott Richard Checketts, her daughters Brittney Anne Checketts, Sarah Brook Checketts, and Meigan Tian Checketts, parents Ed and Joanne Thompson and siblings. Lara (Park Lloyd), Leslie (Ted Wagner), Leigh Anne (Scott Greco), and Lindsay (Troy Bos). A viewing will be held March 5, 2020 from 6-8 pm. at Russon Mortuary, 1941 N. Main St., Farmington. A viewing also will be held at the church prior to services from 9:30-10:30 am. Services will be held March 6,2020 at 11:00am at the Flint Street Chapel, 200 North Flint Street, Kaysville, Utah, to celebrate her life just as she wanted. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020