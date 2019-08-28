|
Lila Bernice Weeks Reed
July 6, 1930 ~ August 25, 2019
Well Done Thou Good and Faithful Servant - Born in Salt Lake City, Utah. Spent some time in Idaho as a child, then moved with her family to Salt Lake and later, Woods Cross, Utah
Her parents were Willard Benjamin Weeks, Sr. and Johanna Melinda Nielson.
Graduated from Davis High School.
Married Ray Holbrook Reed January 10, 1951 in the Salt Lake Temple. They lived in Salt Lake and Woods Cross for a short time, but moved to Bountiful, Utah in 1956 where they built their own home. There they raised four children, Janice (Gary) Campbell, Danny, Don (Rowena) and Jill.
Active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and attended the 11th Ward of the Bountiful Utah East Stake from 1956 to her death.
Preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister Ruth Lucille Weeks, brothers Leslie Eugene Weeks, and Willard Benjamin Weeks, Jr., son-in-law Gary Layne Campbell.
Survived by her sisters Viola M. Wilcox and Shirley L. Anderson (Clarence), her two grandsons Tyrone B. (Marlena) and Gavin B. (Dani) Reed, and seven great-grandchildren who were the special joy of her last few years.
The gospel, scriptures and family were paramount in her life. She had a strong testimony of Jesus Christ and the Atonement, and she taught that to her family and many friends and investigators over the years. She also learned to use a computer later in life in order to do her Family History and automate her journals, which she had been faithfully keeping from the age of 22 until a week before she passed.
She taught herself Gregg Shorthand, in order to work and help Ray support the family, from time to time. She kept a clean, orderly house and encouraged her children to do the same.
She leaved a legacy of love, charity and faith that will live on in her descendants.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, August 30, 2019 at the Bountiful 11th Ward chapel, 115 Wicker Lane, Bountiful, Utah. Viewings will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 pm, Thursday, August 29 at Russon Mortuary, 295 N Main, Bountiful, Utah and Friday Morning from 9:00 to 10:30 am at the church prior to the service. Interment will be at the Bountiful Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 28, 2019