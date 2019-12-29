|
|
Lila Jane Austin Nielson
1929 ~ 2019
Lila Jane Austin Nielson, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away after a brief illness December 19, 2019. Lila was born St. Patrick's Day, March 17, 1929 to William Robinson Austin and Erika Matilda Malm. Lila grew up in Preston, Idaho and Brigham City, Utah. At age 15 her family moved to Murray, Utah where she attended High School and met Don who would become her future dance partner and eternal companion. Lila and Don won jitterbug contests and starred together in high school plays. Lila graduated from the University of Utah and was a member of the Alpha Delta Pi sorority. She majored in elementary education and minored in library science. Lila was an avid reader and enjoyed completing the daily newspaper crossword puzzle.
Lila was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints serving in various callings, including family history extraction for 10 years. She served missions with Don in the San Diego Mission/Mormon Battalion Visitor Center & San Diego Temple, hosted at the Joseph Smith Memorial building, and was a service missionary for the Temple Square Airport Tour Van for 10 years.
Lila is survived by her brother, William Dean Austin; children, Audrey Smith, Nancy (Stephen) McDonald, Paul (Michele) Nielson; 10 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald H. Nielson, her sister Naima Gwen Shand, and son-in-law Randall Smith.
Funeral Services will be Saturday, January 4, 12:00 p.m., Princeton Ward (1005 S 2000 E) with a viewing from 10:00-11:30 am. Interment at Larkin Sunset Lawn. The family wishes to thank Lila's neighbors on Princeton Avenue for their love and service. Condolences can be shared at www.larkinmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 29, 2019