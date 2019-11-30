|
|
Lillian Marie Cantonwine
Feb 1, 1931 ~ Nov 26, 2019
Lillian Marie Cantonwine (Marie) died November 26, 2019 in Heber City, Utah. Marie was born February 1, 1931 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Carrol G. McComb and Lois Norton. She married Robert Howard Cantonwine December 8, 1948. Together, they raised nine children and enjoyed 33 grand, 63 great, and 14 great-great grandchildren.
A viewing and memorial service will be held on Sunday, December 1, 2019, 5:00pm to 8:00pm at Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery (6500 So. Redwood Rd, Salt Lake City, Utah 84123). Burial will take place Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 2:00pm at the Cedar City Cemetery, (173 West 685 North, Cedar City, Utah 84721) under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 30, 2019