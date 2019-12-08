|
Lillis Wood Woodall died December 4, 2019. She was born to Clark Stevens Wood and Marie Andersen Wood. She married Earl Eugene Woodall in 1952, and the couple proceeded to raise a family in Bountiful. Lillis is survived by four children Brian (Joyce) Woodall, Krisanne (Garrett) Watkins, Shannon (John) Sather, and Alan (Robin) Woodall, along with ten grandchildren and three great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, daughter (Shelley Woodall), and infant son (Scott Woodall). She will be remembered as a devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother, and a caring neighbor.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at the Bountiful City Cemetery, 2224 South 200 West. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 8, 2019