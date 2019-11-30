Home

Lily (Liang Nio Tjoa) Verschoor passed away on October 31, 2019 from causes related to dementia.
Born in Karangtengah, Indonesia (formerly the Dutch East Indies) on October 21, 1927, she attended school until her secondary education stopped due to World War II.
While working in the family restaurant, she met John Verschoor. They were married in Jakarta on May 31, 1952. They moved to the Netherlands in 1954 and lived there five years until they immigrated to the U.S. in 1959.
Lily was known for her quiet, kind and gracious demeanor. She learned how to cook and bake in Indonesia and enjoyed preparing cakes, tarts and Indonesian cuisine for her family and friends.
She worked at the Sears store in downtown Salt Lake City in Customer Service for twenty years.
Lily sent many cards and letters to family in Indonesia and the Netherlands and also to numerous friends in Salt Lake City and all over the U.S.
She is survived by her three sons Rudy (Coeur d'Alene, Idaho), Peter (Salt Lake City) and Ronald (Beverly Hills). She was preceded in death by her husband John in 2014 and her eldest son Ed in 2010.
A memorial service will be held for her on Saturday, December 7 at 11:00 am at St. Mark's (Episcopal) Cathedral, 231 East First South in Salt Lake City. A reception for attendees will follow the service.
Lily's family would like to thank the staff at Sunrise Senior Living in Holladay, Canyon Hospice of Salt Lake City and St. Mark's Cathedral for all their love and care.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019
