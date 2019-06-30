|
|
Lily S. Bagnell
1930 ~ 2019
Lily S. Bagnell, 88, passed away gracefully on Sunday evening, June 23, 2019. She was born on August 18, 1930 to Alex and Pauline Salazar of Salt Lake City, Utah.
Lily graduated from Saint Benedict's School of Nursing in Ogden, Utah and later received her Bachelors of Science Degree from the University of Utah.
Lily retired from the Veteran's Administration Hospital after many years of service as a dedicated mental health professional. Lily was highly respected and considered a teacher and an example in her field.
Lily will be remembered as an independent trailblazer who was fiercely dedicated to the well being of others. She was an outspoken advocate on the value of education, an avid reader and appreciated classical music, poetry and the arts. Lily opened her heart and home to all family members in need and was a mother figure and mentor to many nieces and nephews. Lily will be especially remembered for her generosity, sense of adventure, open-minded perspective, outspoken conversation and natural curiosity.
Lily is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Fine-Whitteron (James) of Midway Utah, her son, David M. Moreno of Ventura California, her granddaughters Brook Moreno, Lauren Fine Mc Mullin, Jessica Fine Saylor, Natalie Fine-Cregger, her brothers Ben Salazar and Paul Salazar, her sister, Stella Rukavina and five great grandchildren.
Lily is preceded in death by her parents, Alex and Pauline Salazar, her husband, Kenneth H. Bagnell, her brother Alex Salazar Jr., her sister, Virginia Keith, her grandson, Casady Moreno, her nephew Steven Salazar, and her niece Susy Salazar Wirth.
The family is especially thankful to Lily's loving caretaker Elizabeth Katoa and the support and kindness of her family.
Lily's life will be celebrated in a private family gathering at the home of James and Cheryl Whitteron.
Donations may be made to the Moran Eye Center for Research: 1-800-716-0377 https://auxiliary.apps.utah.edu/ugive/designation/177
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 30, 2019