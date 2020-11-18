Lina H. Dudley
1920 ~ 2020
On Thursday, November 12th, we said Adios to our beautiful and amazing mother, Lina Dudley, who passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by love. Lina was born in Calama Chile March 22, 1920 and after she moved to Potrerillos, she met and married the love of her life, Thomas Dudley. Together they raised their family in northern Chile, until 1971, when Tom was transferred with his job as a mining engineer for Andes Copper Mining Company, to Salt Lake City. Lina loved to travel and she and Tom visited Cuba in the early 50's, they were on board the first night flight between Chile and Peru, she sailed from New York to northern Chile on the Grace ships several times, she witnessed the launch of the Space Shuttle from Cape Canaveral in 2001, and traveled to Europe with friends and family. Lina was an avid golfer, bridge player, and artist. She also belonged to the WAAIME, where she made lifelong friends as well as the Tertulias group, where she gathered with close friends on a regular basis to practice their Spanish. Lina is survived by her daughter Beth (Bessie) Murphy, her son Tom Dudley, many loving nieces and nephews in the US and Chile, and her three grandchildren in Iowa.
Lina is preceded in death by her parents, Luis and Elisa, sisters Olga, Hilda, Julia and Norma, husband Tom and daughter Mary Jane.
We would like to thank the staff of Quality Hospice, Julie, Sally, Ruth, Mike and especially Alexis, for taking such great care of our Mother over the last 3 years.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, no services will be held. There will be a celebration of life for Lina in the near future. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Salt Lake City Shriner's Hospital for Children
- https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/salt-lake-city
.