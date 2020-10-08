1/1
Linda Berniece Nageli
1939 ~ 2020
Our loving mom, grandma and great grandma and sister, Linda Berniece Nageli, age 81, passed away October 4, 2020 in St. George, Utah. To honor Linda's memory a viewing will be Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 12:00 pm to 1:45 pm at Valley View Funeral Home, 4335 West 4100 South, West Valley City, Utah. Informal services to follow the viewing on Saturday, October 10, 2020, 2:00 pm at the mortuary. An outdoor service for family and friends will be conducted at the graveside following the indoor services at approximately 3:00 pm. To view the complete obituary please visit www.valleyviewfh.com

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Viewing
12:00 - 01:45 PM
Valley View Memorial Park & Funeral Home
OCT
10
Service
02:00 PM
Valley View Memorial Park & Funeral Home
