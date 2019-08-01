Home

Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
668 Second Avenue
Salt Lake City, UT
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Linda Jayne Williams Johnson


1944 - 2019
Linda Jayne Williams Johnson Obituary
Linda Jayne Williams Johnson
1944 - 2019
Linda Jayne Williams Johnson passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 22, 2019 following a long battle with a series of infirmities.
Born in Gulfport, MS, in 1944 and raised outside of Mobile, AL until she was stolen away to Utah by a dashing US Airman. Linda was always proud of her roots and embodied the virtue of southern hospitality. Everyone she met was a friend. She studied History at Livingston College, and her love of people later drove her to learn Spanish and American Sign Language.
She is survived by Bruce, her beloved husband of nearly 50 years; children Kenn (Jolene) and Alan; grandchildren Alexa (Kaden), Jacob, Luke, and Molly; sister Carole Williams; niece Nikki Holland. Preceded in death by her parents Ken and Edith Williams, brother Ken, Jr., and parents-in-law Howard and Donna Johnson.
Funeral services will be held Aug. 5, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints meetinghouse located at 668 Second Avenue, Salt Lake City, UT with a viewing to be held from 9:30am to 10:45am prior. Interment at Utah Veterans Memorial Park. For condolences, please visit www.LarkinCares.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 1, 2019
