Linda Jean Breeze
1944 ~ 2019
Dedicated wife, mother and friend, returned to her Father in Heaven October 14, 2019, at the age of 75.
Jean was born in Salt Lake City Utah, July 7, 1944 to Stanley Keith McDonald and Margaret Lindsay McDonald. She was the 4th child of 6. She attended school in Granger Utah, and graduated from Granger High School in 1962. On November 30, 1962 she married her dearest sweetheart, Danny Earl Breeze in Granger, Utah. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Los Angeles Temple, June 13, 1971. Together they are the parents of 6 children: Jeffery Shane (the first, who died shortly after birth), Debra Kay, Christie Lynn, David Keith, Cynthia Ann, and Amanda Jean.
They together have always been an incredible example of love, commitment and strength of marriage and family. She will always be remembered for her great service and love to those around her. Jean was a Member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She held numerous callings within the church during her lifetime, but most of all she had a strong testimony and a real love for our Savior, Jesus Christ.
Jean is survived by her children, Debbie(Bob), David(Stacey), Cindy(Ernesto), Button(Brad); 13 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; her siblings, Kay(Gary), Stanley(Susana) Mike(Sandy), Tawna(Dan) and Tamra. She is preceded in death by her sweetheart Danny; her daughter Christie Lynn, and her grandchildren Damen and Deven. Jean was dearly loved, and will be missed by all that knew her.
A family gathering will be held Friday, October 18, 2019, at 1:00 pm at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 South Redwood Road. Interment will follow at Valley View Memorial Park.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 17, 2019