Linda Kay Parks Jordan
1946 - 2019
Linda Kay Parks Jordan, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend finished her fight against cancer on November 20, 2019, watched over by her family.
Linda was born February 16, 1946 at Murray, Utah to Aaron Levi Parks and Helen Louise Withey Parks. Following graduation from Jordan High School and the LDS Business College, Linda married Robert Edwin Jordan in 1966. Bob and Linda made their home in Sandy, Utah and were blessed with two children, Michelle Lynette and Bret Robert, who brought them much satisfaction and joy.
Linda has a strong testimony of Our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and was an active covenant member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints throughout her life. She served faithfully in many callings in the Primary, Young Womens, Relief Society (President for 5 years), and Family History organizations.
Over the many years of her loving service she has helped and touched the lives of many. Even while incredibly sick from the effects of Chemotherapy and her many strokes, she always found a way to help someone in need. Whether it was with a plate of food, a thank you card, Chemo survival kits for other cancer patients, or a check-in with others in her ward and neighborhood who were under the weather, she was always looking to help those around her. She was an angel even in her darkest times.
Linda was devoted to her family, on both sides of the veil and spent countless hours researching her ancestry. Her work in family history will bless countless generations to come. Her family cherishes her for her wisdom, her faith and her love.
Linda was blessed with six grandchildren, Colton and Mallory Martinez (Dusty), Matthew, Sarah, Rebekah and Mary Jordan, and one great-grandchild, Nash Garrison.
Linda is survived by her two children, Michelle Berry and Bret Jordan (Amy), her brother, Larry Parks (Jeanie), and her sister, Colleen Goff (David). She was preceded in death by her loving parents, Levi and Helen Parks, her grandson Colton Martinez, her brother Carl Parks, and husband Bob Jordan.
Our mother's legacy of love, faith and service will continue through the lives of the many people she has touched. We love and miss her. We would like to express our deep love and appreciation to the many doctors (especially Dr. William E. Nibley) and nurses at the Huntsman Cancer Institute, Beehive Homes, and OneCare Hospice for their love and care of Linda.
A viewing will be held Monday, November 25, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Goff Mortuary located at 8090 S State Street, Midvale, Utah. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 26th at the Sandy 1st Ward located at 220 East 8670 South, Sandy Utah. There will be a viewing at the ward house at 9:30 a.m.; the service will begin at 11:00 a.m. www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 24, 2019