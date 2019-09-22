Home

Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
12600 South 2200 West
Riverton, UT 84065
(801) 254-3389
Linda Evans
Viewing
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
12600 South 2200 West
Riverton, UT 84065
Graveside service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Sandy City Cemetery
9000 S. 700 E.
Sandy, UT
Linda Joy Evans


1940 - 2019
Linda Joy Evans Obituary
Linda Joy Evans
1940 ~ 2019
Linda Joy Evans returned home to her Heavenly Father on September 19, 2019; she was 79. She was born April 20, 1940 to Evan Earl and Mary Grimstad Evans. Linda grew up in Draper, UT.
Linda is survived by her sisters: Maydell Withers, Sonia Withers and brother Steve Evans. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother John Evans. Many other family members are greeting her at this joyous reunion in Heaven.
We wish to thank the staff at Draper Rehab, the Lodge at Riverton and Vision Hospice for their friendship and loving care for Linda.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the Sandy City Cemetery, 9000 S. 700 E. Sandy, UT. A viewing will be held prior to the graveside from 9:30 - 10:30 A.M. at Broomhead Funeral Home, 12600 S. 2200 W. Riverton, UT. www.broomheadfuneralhome.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 22, 2019
