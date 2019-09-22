|
|
Linda Joy Evans
1940 ~ 2019
Linda Joy Evans returned home to her Heavenly Father on September 19, 2019; she was 79. She was born April 20, 1940 to Evan Earl and Mary Grimstad Evans. Linda grew up in Draper, UT.
Linda is survived by her sisters: Maydell Withers, Sonia Withers and brother Steve Evans. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother John Evans. Many other family members are greeting her at this joyous reunion in Heaven.
We wish to thank the staff at Draper Rehab, the Lodge at Riverton and Vision Hospice for their friendship and loving care for Linda.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the Sandy City Cemetery, 9000 S. 700 E. Sandy, UT. A viewing will be held prior to the graveside from 9:30 - 10:30 A.M. at Broomhead Funeral Home, 12600 S. 2200 W. Riverton, UT. www.broomheadfuneralhome.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 22, 2019