Linda K. Reeder
Memorial Announcement
Linda Marie Knudson Reeder, born October 29, 1949, passed away June 6, 2019 of causes peripherally related to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Married to Dean T. Reeder for 51 years, they have two sons, J. Todd Reeder (Amy) and Jeremy Bentham Reeder (Jennifer). Four grandchildren, in chronological order: Julie V. Reeder, Ben T. Reeder, Alexander B. Reeder, and Mimi L. Reeder.
Without a doubt, Linda was a people person. She attracted people from all walks of life, all of which enjoyed her pleasant demeanor and good conversation. A caring listener, she was a therapist for many people to share, confide, always with that infections laugh.
Linda has been the life's light for her family and scores of friends; all miss her dearly. They will have an opportunity to celebrate her life and meet with other members of her eclectic group of admirers during a memorial service on Friday, July 12 from 5:30 pm to 9:00 pm. The initial program will be held in the chapel at Rowland Hall beginning at 6:00 pm. Campus address: 720 Guardsman Way, SLC. It will be followed by a social mixer on the campus grounds and dining hall. Comfortable, seasonal dress ("Linda casual") is recommended. Interment will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery in a private ceremony.
For a detailed obituary, additional memorial service details, campus map, or to send messages to the family, see Holbrook Mortuary: www.HolbrookMortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 23, 2019