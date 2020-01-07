|
Linda Denney Peterson
6/6/1944 ~ 1/2/2020
Oak Creek, UT-Linda Denney Peterson, 75, died January 2, 2020, at her home on the farm she loved in Oak Creek, Utah.
Linda was born on D-Day, June 6, 1944. She grew up in Salt Lake City with her two sisters, Vickie and Bobbie Jean, and three brothers, Don, Jimmy, and Kip. Linda was naturally skilled at drawing and painting and was an avid reader and movie buff - hobbies that she pursued throughout her life.
An adventurous soul, Linda enjoyed family camping and rafting trips, exploring Alaska, taking jeep safaris in Southern Utah, and houseboating on Lake Powell. She lived in California and Louisiana before permanently returning to Salt Lake City where she worked 27 remarkable years as the primary dispatcher / "Queen Bee" of campus maintenance at the University of Utah, retiring in 2004. While working at the University she met the love of her life, Keith Peterson, with whom she shared 39 wonderful years. Keith preceded her in death on January 4, 2017.
Linda is survived by her children, Richard (Karen), Lisa (Jeff), Lela (Tom), Kelly (David), Connie, and Shawn, as well as her 11 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, and her siblings, Vickie (Don), Jimmy (Nancy), and Don.
A burial service will be held at the Fairview Cemetery on Saturday, January 11th at 11 am followed by a celebration of life at the LDS Church Cultural Hall, 131 E 100 N, Fairview, UT. Memorial contributions may be made to the Fairview Museum of History and Art.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 7, 2020