Allen-Hall Mortuary
34 East Center Street
Logan, UT 84321
(435) 752-3245
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Allen-Hall Mortuary
34 East Center Street
Logan, UT 84321
Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Hillcrest 1st Ward
875 North 1500 East
Logan, UT
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Hillcrest 1st Ward
875 North 1500 East
Logan, UT
Linda Kemp


1935 - 2019
Linda Kemp Obituary
1935 ~ 2019
Linda Kemp passed away peacefully on Friday November 15th, in Salt Lake City. Linda was born May 6, 1935 in Salt Lake City, the daughter of Edward T. Hall, and Louise Gardiner Hall, the youngest of two children. The family moved to Provo and American Fork where Linda attended grade schools. The family then moved back to Salt Lake City where she attended Irving Jr. High, East High, and the University of Utah.
Linda leaves us with the great memories of life, love, and laughter. Everyone who knew her could recognize her laugh. She was an excellent wife, mom, musician, cook (her spaghetti a specialty); and was a caring person for all she met.
Linda was preceded in death by her son Christian James Kemp, and her parents Edward and Louise Hall. She is survived by her brother Tom/Colleen Hall. She is also survived by her husband H. James Kemp, and her children Jennifer/Larry Carlson, Carolyn/Brian Spillane, Tori Rapheal, and Dan/Erin Kemp. Linda was also a loving Grandmother to 12 grandchildren, and 11 great Grandchildren.
A viewing will be held at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 E. Center in Logan, Utah on Friday, November 22nd from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral services will take place at the Hillcrest 1st Ward, 875 North 1500 East in Logan, Utah on Saturday, November 23rd beginning at 1:00 pm, with a viewing prior at the same location from 11:30 to 12:30 pm. Interment will take place in the Logan City Cemetery.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.net
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 21, 2019
