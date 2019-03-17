|
|
In Loving Memory
Linda Kiesel Larson, 73 of Orem, Utah, wife of Lynn Davis Larson, passed away March 12, 2019. Funeral Services will be Saturday, March 23, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at the Hillcrest 3rd Ward chapel, 1450 South 800 East, Orem, with visitations for family and friends on Friday, March 22nd from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. and Saturday prior to services from 11:45 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. at the church. Interment will be in Pleasant Grove City Cemetery, 500 North Main Street, Pleasant Grove. For more information, or to share memories and condolences please visit www.walkersanderson.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 17, 2019